Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s NFL Draft and all of the crazy stories that came out last night. Next, Matt Barrows, Sacramento Bee 49ers Beat Writer, joined the guys to talk about the Niners trade in the first round last night, and what the Niners will look to do for the rest of the draft. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Levi Damien, Editor/Lead Writer for Silver and Black Pride, joins the guys to talk about the Raiders draft, and what the team will do this offseason to get prepared for the season. The guys also talked about the NBA Playoffs from last night, and Larry Bird stepping down as the Pacers President of Basketball Operations. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Kyle Madson, KHTK Draft Expert, joins the Lo-Down joins the guys for his reaction to last night’s First Round of the NFL Draft, and what to expect for the later rounds. The guys also talked about the story on how all the big shoe companies do not want to sign Lonzo Ball. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.