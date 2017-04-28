This Bears Fan Hates The Mitchell Trubisky Pick (NSFW Language)

April 28, 2017 9:23 AM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Mitchell Trubisky, NFL, NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers

After the Bears sacrificed three draft picks to the 49ers in exchange for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago fans were flummoxed.  After all, they just signed Mike Glennon to a 3-year, $45 million contract (which is a lot of money for a placeholder).

Few, however, captured the vitriol towards this pick than Twitter user @Bradycraw32, whose father was not pleased with the selection (language warning!! this dude really lets ’em have it):

Maybe your team’s draft didn’t send you over the moon with joy, but at least (if you’re not a Bears fan) you didn’t give up half of your draft for a guy that insists on being called “Mitchell.”

