This Bears Fan Hates The Mitchell Trubisky Pick (NSFW Language)

After the Bears sacrificed three draft picks to the 49ers in exchange for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago fans were flummoxed. After all, they just signed Mike Glennon to a 3-year, $45 million contract (which is a lot of money for a placeholder).
Few, however, captured the vitriol towards this pick than Twitter user @Bradycraw32, whose father was not pleased with the selection (language warning!! this dude really lets ’em have it):
@barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat I guess you could say my Dad didn't like Bears trading for Trubisky https://t.co/e6zS2ymonZ—
Brady (@BradyCraw32) April 28, 2017
Maybe your team’s draft didn’t send you over the moon with joy, but at least (if you’re not a Bears fan) you didn’t give up half of your draft for a guy that insists on being called “Mitchell.”