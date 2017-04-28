Vacaville Seeing Rise In Petty Theft, Burglaries

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected burglar accused of literally taking control of homeowners’ garages is just one case of what police are calling an increase in petty theft and burglary in Vacaville.

“We’re seeing this as a crime of opportunity,” said Sgt. David Spencer with the Vacaville Police Department.

Spencer says petty theft and burglaries have spiked recently. Just this week a man was arrested for breaking into a garage.

“I park in the garage every day,” said Ramona Lewis.

She lives in the Southwood Drive area, which is where the burglary happened.

In the past she had someone break into her home so now she keeps things locked up.

“Stole jewelry, money. Small items,” said Lewis recalling the burglary. “They didn’t take anything big and then they trashed the house.”

She’s noticed people scouting the neighborhood, potentially looking for things that aren’t theirs.

“The past two weeks I’ve had people ring the doorbell. And I don’t see any cars out there,” said Lewis, with suspicion in her voice.

Vacaville police say it’s happening more and more.

“We’re trying to clamp down on this,” said Spencer.

Earlier this week, Spencer says an 18-year-old man was arrested for stealing out of parked cars and entering people’s garages.

“When you go to bed at night, make sure your cars are locked,” warned Spencer.

He says Don’Qavius Blanton was seen entering a homeowner’s garage on Southwood Drive.

The homeowner followed Blanton out and snapped a picture

“He was able to obtain a cell phone photo of the license plate,” said Spencer.

Blanton was found hours later with several items taken from cars and two garage door openers.