100 Days And 32 Executive Orders Later How Is President Trump Doing?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A potential government shut down has been put on hold for now, and though President Trump avoided one crisis on the eve of his 100 days in office, he’s now facing another as North Korea tested another ballistics missile, Friday. Saturday, President Trump will celebrate his first 100 days in office and voters will take stock of where his presidency stands.

On his 99th day in office, President Trump signed his 32nd executive order.

President Donald Trump said, “It reverses the previous administration’s arctic drilling ban.”

President Trump also narrowly avoided a government shutdown on his 100th day.

“I don’t think anyone has done what we’ve been able to do in 100 days,” said President Trump.

The commander in chief was busy giving interviews and touting what he sees as major accomplishments.

“For the first time in the modern political era, we have confirmed a new justice in the first 100 days,” said the President.

Since taking the oath, President Trump has made good on 10 of his 38 “100 day-contract” promises- mostly through executive orders. Some of those include a travel ban and a crackdown on sanctuary cities, including Sacramento. Both orders were blocked by federal judges. So far, there have been no major legislative victories– no tax reform, no healthcare reform and no funding for a border wall. On Wednesday, the president also announced he won’t pull out of NAFTA for now. The top Democrat in the Senate sees the first 100 days very differently than the White House.

Senator minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said, “I think it’s one of the worst 100 days I’ve ever recalled for a president.”

Earlier Friday, the president traveled to Atlanta, where he became the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to address the National Rifle Association. Also on Friday, North Korea launched another ballistic missile that blew up over land near the country’s capital. It’s a growing crisis the president says he’s ready to take on well after his first 100 days.

“You came through for me and I am going to come through for you.”

According to a CBS News poll released this week, 41 percent of people approve of the way the president is handling his job. Only 10 percent of those people are Democrats.