West Sacramento Police ID Suspect in Saturday Morning Homicide

April 29, 2017 8:22 PM

WEST SACRAMENTO — The West Sacramento Police Department Confirms 19-year-old Andres Cabrales Binion is wanted for the murder of Cruz Abel, the 19-year-old who was killed during the early hours of Saturday morning on Merkley Ave.

Binion may be driving the above black 2002 Mitsubishi Galant, CA license 7VUF378

Anyone who sees this vheicle or Binion is encouraged by the department to call 9-1-1.

If you have information related to this investigation, please contact the West Sacramento Police Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.

 

