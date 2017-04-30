Heat Wave Melting record Snowpack in Northern California

April 30, 2017 4:56 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters expect at least one California river to hit flood stage later this week as a heat wave melts record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Sunday they expect the Merced River in Yosemite National Park to go about a foot over its banks on Wednesday.

A wet fall and winter have brought the most rain and snow in history to California’s northern Sierra mountains. The National Weather Service says a hot spell this week will raise Northern California temperatures to levels usually not seen until early July.

Forecasters are warning swimmers and others that some California rivers will run extra cold and fast while the record snow melts.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch