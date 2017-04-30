Suspect In West Sacramento Homicide Found Dead

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The 19-year-old murder suspect in the first West Sacramento homicide was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night.
West Sacramento Police Department identified 19-year-old Andres Cabrales Binion as a murder suspect of 19-year-old, Cruz Abel, who died of a gunshot wound during the early hours of Saturday morning on Merkley Ave.
On Saturday night, Sacramento County Sheriff’s department responded to a disturbance at the Denny’s Restaurant located at 5120 Interstate Avenue. Deputies found a male who sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
The male was later identified as the murder suspect Andres Binion. He was immediately transported to Mercy San Juan hospital where he died.
The vehicle associated with the shooting has also been located.