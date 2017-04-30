Three Dead In Accident on Highway 160

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people have died after a crash on highway 160 near De; Paso Blvd., according to California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred at 7:31 p.m., when a black Ford Explorer drifted off the road and collided with a tree.
The vehicle overturned with three passengers — two adult males and one adult female — inside of it.
All three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still on scene, with one lane of traffic moving as of 9:00 p.m.
CBS13 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.