Rescue Crews Searching For Teen Reportedly Swept Away On American River

May 1, 2017 9:43 PM By Drew Bollea

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Search crews are combing the American River after a teenager was reportedly swept away on Monday.

A 13-year-old boy was recreating in the area just downstream of the Rainbow Bridge on a beach area when it happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter, Sacramento Metro Fire and state parks crews are searching the water for the teen.

Water levels are running high on the American River after a record-setting winter. Warmer temperatures have increased snow melt heading into the waterways

