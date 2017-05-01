Rescue Crews Searching For Teen Reportedly Swept Away On American River

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Search crews are combing the American River after a teenager was reportedly swept away on Monday.
A 13-year-old boy was recreating in the area just downstream of the Rainbow Bridge on a beach area when it happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter, Sacramento Metro Fire and state parks crews are searching the water for the teen.
Water levels are running high on the American River after a record-setting winter. Warmer temperatures have increased snow melt heading into the waterways