Babysitter Charged With Sexually Assaulting Toddler

May 1, 2017 6:04 PM

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested at his home after authorities allege he sexually abused a 3-year-old girl he had been babysitting in upstate New York.

Thirty-year-old Michael McCann, of Haverhill, faces sexual exploitation of a minor charges in New York. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Authorities say McCann contacted an undercover investigator in Arkansas regarding sexual contact with an underage child. They allege McCann told investigators he had sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl and shared photos of the sexual contact.

Authorities say FBI investigators and New York State Police were able to identify the girl as a resident of Herkimer County in New York.

An affidavit says the girl’s mom confirmed McCann had been allowed to babysit the child.

 

