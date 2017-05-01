Email: ccorrea@kovr.com
Twitter: @carloscorrea2
Carlos on Facebook
Carlos Correa is an Emmy-nominated reporter and Multimedia Journalist for CBS13. He helps cover our community through the Stockton News Bureau.
Carlos was born in Cali, Colombia and raised in Chicago. He has worked in local television news for the past 15 years, covering breaking news and a wide variety of stories.
Before moving to CBS13, Carlos was a reporter and fill-in anchor for CW6 San Diego covering the military and the U.S./Mexico Border. He won an Excellence in Journalism Award at the San Diego Press Club in 2015.
Carlos also worked as a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor for KERO-TV, the ABC affiliate in Bakersfield, California. He served as a news director and anchor for KRWG, the PBS/NPR stations in Las Cruces, New Mexico / El Paso, Texas. He also worked as a reporter and anchor for KOLR-TV, the CBS station in Springfield, Missouri while teaching part-time at Missouri State University.
Carlos was the Iowa bureau reporter for KTVO, the ABC affiliate in Kirksville, Missouri where he won a total of ten Iowa Broadcasting News Association Awards for Spot News, General Assignment, In-depth/Series, Health and Political coverage.
He began his career as a field producer for WMAQ, the NBC station in Chicago.
Carlos is excited to be part of the Stockton News Bureau and the CBS13 family.