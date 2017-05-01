Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about tonight’s Monday Night Raw at Golden One Center tonight, and broke down the weekend’s NFL Draft. The Guys also talked about the Jazz beating the Clippers to advance, and right before the end of the hour. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys are back from the grasshopper experiment and talk about the Joshua/Klitschko fight from the weekend. Next, Mike Joyce, TVG/Fox Sports, to break down this Weekend’s Kentucky Derby, and which horses you should keep an eye on. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys recapped the NBA stories from the first round of the playoffs. They also previewed the next round of the playoffs, and gave their predictions on the series. The guys ended the hour previewing tonight’s Monday Night Raw. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
