Davis Newborn Weighs In At 13+ Pounds – One Of Biggest Born In NorCal

DAVIS (CBS) — A newborn baby in Davis made an impressive debut, weighing in at more than 13 pounds.
Baby Valentino is one of the largest babies ever born in Northern California. He was delivered at Sutter Davis Hospital on Friday.
Despite his big size, his mom says her labor was pretty quick, lasting a little more than two hours.
“When we put him on the scale and I saw the look on my sister-in-law’s face and she said 13 pounds, 11 ounces, I was pretty shocked,” said mom Kelly Corsetti.
Valentino will join his 17-month-old brother and 2-and-a-half-year-old sister.
Doctors say he is healthy and ready to go home.