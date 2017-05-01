Firefighters: Man Seen Throwing Gas On Homes In Sacramento Neighborhood

May 1, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly throwing gasoline on homes in a Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.

Burn marks are the terrifying evidence that are now left on one homeowner’s house on Majorca Circle.

The incident was first reported about 2 a.m.

Sacramento Fire officials say that a man was seen throwing gasoline on homes in that neighborhood near Franklin Boulevard.

According to Sacramento police, a suspect was taken into custody one street up from Majorca Circle on Camino Royale Drive.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities confirm the incident is an active arson investigation. Both Sacramento Fire and police are handling the case.

 

