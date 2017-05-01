Man Dies In Rio Linda Stabbing

May 1, 2017 9:24 PM

RIO LINDA (CSB13) — A man has died after a stabbing during an altercation in a Rio Linda home.

Investigators say two 18-year-old men were found in a home on the 6700 block of West Second Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday night.

One of the men had severe stab wounds in the upper torso, while the other man had major injuries to his hands. The man stabbed in the torso later died from his injuries.

Investigators are saying there are no subjects outstanding at the time. Investigators say there were some issues between the men before Monday night’s fight.

