Massive Rallies In California Expected For May Day

May 1, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: May Day, protests

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Massive rallies, road shutdowns, business closures and walkouts at dozens of schools and workplaces are expected in California during what’s expected to be a historic May Day.

Marches are planned in cities spanning from Santa Rosa to San Diego.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports about 10,000 demonstrators are expected for the city’s 1 p.m. rally and march. Many San Jose businesses are expected to close for the day. Some bus routes will be rerouted.

In the East Bay, hotel workers in Oakland and Emeryville plan to walk off the job demanding respect for immigrant workers.

Immigrant advocates say they hope large crowds will get Trump and congressional lawmakers to rethink efforts to expand deportations and pressure local governments to assist federal deportation agents.

Worldwide, union members traditionally march on May 1 for workers’ rights.

