No Draft Grades; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/1

Hour 1
It’s a busy Monday on the first day of May with the NFL draft officially being over and the second round of the NBA playoffs getting underway. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss all the weekends action around the two leagues.
Hour 2
The San Francisco 49’ers 3rd round draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon joined the fellas in studio to talk about his draft experience, how he along with his other 2 DB teammates were drafted plus all the things he is looking forward to in the league.
Hour 3
NBA Sr reporter for the Bleacher Report Howard Beck jumped on with Doug and Grant in hour 3. Listen as Howard breaks down the Wizards vs Celtics, what direction the Clippers may go in now that their season is over as well as his thoughts on the new assistant General Manager of the Kings.
Hour 4
In hour four Doug and Grant discuss Sidney Crosby’s leave from the game, which seemed to look like a concussion. Plus the original Sacramento Kings owner Greg Lukenbill joins the fellas to speak about a celebration of the Kings years in Sacramento.