Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the end of the NFL Draft, the NBA Playoffs, and Isaiah Thomas losing a tooth for Morning Brew. Then, more on the 2017 NFL Draft and some of the top moments. Finally, more on some of the controversial draft picks to end the hour.
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk NBA Playoffs and the play of Isaiah Thomas after his sisters eulogy. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Ken Griffey Jr.’s son, LaVar Ball, and the NBA Playoffs. Finally, Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about last week’s ESPN firings and the big-mouth egos that survived the cuts.
San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Niners’ draft and if they got the players they wanted or not. Then, some early NFL win predictions from Las Vegas before Re-Brew to end the show.
