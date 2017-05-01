Steps in the Right Direction; The Drive – 05/01/17

May 1, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, NFL Draft, Samsung

HOUR 1:

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the end of the NFL Draft, the NBA Playoffs, and Isaiah Thomas losing a tooth for Morning Brew. Then, more on the 2017 NFL Draft and some of the top moments. Finally, more on some of the controversial draft picks to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk NBA Playoffs and the play of Isaiah Thomas after his sisters eulogy. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Ken Griffey Jr.’s son, LaVar Ball, and the NBA Playoffs. Finally, Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about last week’s ESPN firings and the big-mouth egos that survived the cuts.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 9: General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the media during a press conference at Levi Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers press conference was setup to introducing the new general manager, John Lynch, and the teams new head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Niners’ draft and if they got the players they wanted or not. Then, some early NFL win predictions from Las Vegas before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:
