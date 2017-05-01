El Dorado County Teen Arrested For Stepfather’s Murder

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies have confirmed the identity of the 41-year-old who was allegedly murdered by his stepson in Diamond Springs.
Erik Butler was killed Friday night at his home on Argonaut Drive.
After deputies found the body, they then tracked down the alleged suspect in the victim’s truck not too far from the crime.
“I’ve been here almost 10 years,” said Sharon Roe lives down the street.
While she does not know the family well, she said this breaks her heart.
“What happened to that boy to get to that point? This is not just a 16-year-old thing,” she said.
Friends of the family confirm the boy was a soccer player at Union Mine High School.
The district sent home a letter to parents to assure them support for students affected on Monday.
A soccer mom tells me she can’t believe this has happened and to a good family.
The 16-year-old has been booked into the El Dorado County juvenile hall charged with murder