Teens Arrested On Human Trafficking Charges In Stockton

May 1, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Human Trafficking, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two teenagers are behind bars on suspicion of trafficking teenage girls in Stockton.

In January, Stockton police launched an investigation into the trafficking of girls between the ages of 14 and 17. Then on Wednesday, police arrested Jimmy Macias and Recardo Spivey, both 19. They were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on human trafficking charges, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

Police are searching for additional victims. If you have information that might assist in the investigation, you’re asked to call the Stockton Police Department (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

Macias’ bail has been set at $1.5 million, while Spivey’s bail is set at $300,000.

Both suspects are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

