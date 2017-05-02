WATCH: CBS13 News the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

2 Arden Arcade Homes Destroyed In Fire, 7 People Displaced

May 2, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: arden-arcade

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Two homes in the Arden Arcade area were left unlivable after a fire ripped them apart late Monday night.

The scene was along Neptune Way, between Cottage Way and Ulysses Drive.

Metro Fire says the flames started shortly before midnight. All seven people who were inside both homes were able to get out safely, along with a cat and dog.

A firefighter was suffered minor injuries while fighting the flames.

Metro fire says more than 54 firefighters, a mix of Metro Fire and Sacramento Fire crews, responded to the scene.

The American Red Cross will be helping the now homeless residents.

An investigation into what caused the blaze is now underway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch