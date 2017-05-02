23 People Arrested In Stockton On Charges Of Human-Trafficking

May 2, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Human Trafficking, stockton

STOCKTON (AP) — California police have arrested 23 men and women in a human trafficking and prostitution sting.

The Modesto Bee reports Tuesday that a three-month long investigation of the website stockton.backpage.com led the Stockton Police Department to eight young girls involved in prostitution. The girls ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Police say two 19-year-old men were arrested last week in relation to the alleged human trafficking of the girls and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

In a separate case, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s officers made contact with more than 200 people on an undisclosed property who they say were soliciting sexual services, both online and in person. Officials say 21 men and women were arrested Friday on suspicion of soliciting sexual services for money or loitering with the intent to solicit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

