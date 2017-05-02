A Few People vs Many; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/2

Hour 1
Baltimore Orioles OF Adam Jones stated he was attacked with racial slurs in Boston yesterday while playing. Listen as Grant and Doug discuss the situation and give their opinions on what should happen to fans if they are caught attacking players while yelling slurs.
Hour 2
In hour two, one of the show’s favorite guest Charles Davis joined the show to recap the NFL draft. Listen as Charles speaks about how he thinks the Raiders pick Gareon Conley will fair, how much he loves their 3rd round pick Eddie Vanderdoes and why he was laughing so hard on the NFL Network broadcast.
Hour 3
Does the fact that Kevin Durant joined the Warriors make any difference to you as the listener now that we are in the postseason? Hear the fellas discuss that and more with the listeners in hour three. Plus Bob Nightengale of USA Today jumped on to talk a little baseball with the fellas.
Hour 4
John “Moon” Mullin of Chicago’s CSN, the Chicago Bear’s Insider joined Doug and Grant to break down what really surrounded the Bears trading up to the #2 pick in the draft to pick Mitch Trubisky.