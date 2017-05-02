A Few People vs Many; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/2

May 2, 2017 7:11 PM
Hour 1

BOSTON, MA - MAY 02: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles fouls out during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Baltimore Orioles OF Adam Jones stated he was attacked with racial slurs in Boston yesterday while playing. Listen as Grant and Doug discuss the situation and give their opinions on what should happen to fans if they are caught attacking players while yelling slurs.

 

 

Hour 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In hour two, one of the show’s favorite guest Charles Davis joined the show to recap the NFL draft. Listen as Charles speaks about how he thinks the Raiders pick Gareon Conley will fair, how much he loves their 3rd round pick Eddie Vanderdoes and why he was laughing so hard on the NFL Network broadcast.

 

Hour 3

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball down court against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on February 13, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Does the fact that Kevin Durant joined the Warriors make any difference to you as the listener now that we are in the postseason? Hear the fellas discuss that and more with the listeners in hour three. Plus Bob Nightengale of USA Today jumped on to talk a little baseball with the fellas.

 

 

Hour 4

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Chicago Bears (from 49ers) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

John “Moon” Mullin of Chicago’s CSN, the Chicago Bear’s Insider joined Doug and Grant to break down what really surrounded the Bears trading up to the #2 pick in the draft to pick Mitch Trubisky.
