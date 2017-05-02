NorCal To See Unseasonably High Heat This Week, Possible Showers Come Weekend

May 2, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A few sizzling spring days are ahead, but some drastic changes are coming at the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s in the valley through Thursday.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with high temperatures in the valley expected to peak in low mid-90s. Even the Bay Area is expecting temperatures in the low 80s this week.

However, a significant cooldown is looming as a trough of low pressure is expected to sweep through.

Beginning Friday, temperatures are expected to come down across Northern California.

By Saturday and Sunday, there will be a chance of showers for the region.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch