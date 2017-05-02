New Helvetia’s HIMBY Project

May 2, 2017 10:44 AM

New Helvetia Brewing Company is launching its 3rd annual HIMBY project. HIMBY stands for Hops In My Backyard, and it’s all about reaching out to Sacramentans with a green thumb to join their team of backyard hop farmers.

These neighborhood collaborators will lovingly grow their hops until harvest time when the hops will be added to the HIMBY ’17 fresh-hopped beer.

Neighbors around Sacramento are encouraged to stop by and pick up a Hop starter kit. The hops will likely be harvested in mid-August.

http://newhelvetiabrew.com
https://www.facebook.com/NewHelvetiaBrewingCo/

