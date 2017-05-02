Republic FC Head Coach Paul Buckle Answering Fan Questions On Reddit AMA

May 2, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Coach, Paul Buckle, Reddit, Republic FC, Sacramento, Yamaya Salsa

Sacramento Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle is answering YOUR questions during a live A.M.A. (ask me anything) on Reddit…

Sacrepublicfc.com says:

“Sacramento Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle will answer fan questions live in a reddit AMA (ask me anything) session on Wednesday, May 3 starting at 11:45 a.m. Fans are encouraged to submit their questions for the Q&A online via reddit, Facebook or Twitter.”

You can ask your question to Paul ahead of the Reddit AMA by:

CLICKING HERE TO ASK YOUR QUESTION ON REDDIT

CLICK HERE TO ASK A QUESTION ON THE REPUBLIC FC’S FACEBOOK PAGE

OR

Ask your question on Twitter using the #AskBuckle.

