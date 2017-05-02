Savvy Rookie; The Drive – 05/02/17

May 2, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, John Lynch, Samsung, San Antonio Spurs, San Francisco 49ers, Utah Jazz

HOUR 1:

675676274 Savvy Rookie; The Drive 05/02/17

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Rockets blowing out the Spurs, the Cavaliers staying perfect in the playoffs, and preview Warriors vs Jazz for Morning Brew. Then, more on round two of the NBA Playoffs to wrap up the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

john lynch Savvy Rookie; The Drive 05/02/17Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Matt Barnes and the Golden State Warriors saying Utah is boring and has no nightlife. Then, Threefer Madness featuring John Lynch, players removing themselves from games, and the San Antonio Spurs. Then, more on John Lynch fleecing the Bears during the draft plus some a Charles Barkley apology.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

6751985081 Savvy Rookie; The Drive 05/02/17

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the struggles of the San Antonio Spurs before Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to share his opinion on all of the latest in the world of sports including the WWE, players checking themselves out of games, the NFL Draft, and more. Then, the gang run through the rosters for each of team in the new 3v3 league.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:
More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch