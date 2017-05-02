Search Continues For Boy Last Seen Jumping Into American River

FOLSOM (CBS13) – The search for a young, teenage boy last seen in the American River in Folsom has turned into a recovery effort.

Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday. The 13 or 14-year-old was on some rocks with a friend when he went into the water.

Witnesses say they didn’t hear any screaming or distress and that the boy went under quickly.

“[Witnesses] saw him jump in the water and never came back up,” said Sgt. Eric Dales from California State parks. “From where he jumped into … not sure if he dove in or jumped in feet first, but the statements that we received is that he never came back up.”

A patrolling officer went in the water to try and rescue the boy but was unable to reach him.

Several agencies responded. Several search boats were launched into the water and a helicopter patrolled from above.

The conditions were difficult, even for rescuers.

“One of the kids jumped in and the two buddies were watching him and they just watched him go under water and called 911 shortly after,” Sgt. Dales said.

The boy’s family was distraught and in tears when they were told that this was now a recovery effort. His name was not released.