Suspect In Stabbing That Left 18-Year-Old Dead In Rio Linda Arrested

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A young man is under arrest for the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Rio Linda.
The incident happened Monday night at a home along the 6700 block of West 2nd Street. Deputies responded to the scene a little before 7 p.m. and found that person had been stabbed.
The man was taken to the hospital but was soon pronounced dead, deputies say.
Another man in the home, 18-year-old Nicholas Joseph Scott, was in the home and had suffered major injuries to his hand. He was also taken to the hospital to be treated.
Detectives soon learned about the past issues between Scott and the 18-year-old man who was fatally stabbed. It appears the man and Scott got into a fight when the other man showed up at the home, escalating to the point where Scott allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old.
Scott, after being released from the hospital, was arrested and is now facing a charge of murder. He has been booked at Sacramento County Jail and is not eligible for bail.