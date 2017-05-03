WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

As Spending Grows, California Attorney General Targets Political Nonprofits

May 3, 2017 5:16 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s new attorney general plans to target political nonprofit organizations that he says mislead donors.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he intends to examine the nonprofits whose collective spending has eclipsed that of the major political parties in the last decade.

He wants to see if they are violating California law.

He put some political nonprofits in the same category as those that scam veterans or the elderly with false promises in a bid for contributions that they spend in ways other than what was advertised.

He says the practice not only gives tax benefits, but can hide where the money originates.

Becerra commented Wednesday while marking his first 100 days in office. He succeeded Kamala Harris after she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

 

