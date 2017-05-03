Police: Stanislaus State Student Attacked 4 People In On-Campus Residence

May 3, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, stanislaus state university

TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Stanislaus State University student is in police custody after reportedly attacking her roommates and two resident advisors.

Police officers responded to an on-campus housing unit Tuesday night where a female student reportedly attacked her roommates with sharp objects, according to a statement from the university. The student is also accused of injuring resident advisors who tried to step in.

Officers arrived at the residence and arrested the suspect who was transported to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The victims are being treated at nearby hospitals for non-lethal injuries.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the University Police Department directly at 209-667-3114.

University President Ellen Junn said in a statement, “authorities are continuously monitoring the situation, and there is no further danger to any students or community members.”

Counseling services are available for all students in the residence halls and others who may need support or reassurance.

