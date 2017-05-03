Deputies Searching For Suspects Tied To Rash Of Robberies In Sacramento County

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in identifying two armed suspects connected to a rash of robberies in North Sacramento.

The suspects are allegedly tied to at least nine commercial robberies in the North Highlands and Foothill Farms areas over the last few months.

“I’m terrified this hasn’t happened for 11 years at this store,” said Sandeep Kahlon.

Kahlon’s family liquor store was one of the targets, hit up by two alleged serial armed robbers.

“It puts fear in my mind, in my father’s mind and business owners all over this area,” he said.

The 2 suspects caught on surveillance video were seen scoping out the store, then one goes out to the parking lot while the other approaches the clerk with gun in hand.

“The other guy with a mask pulled the gun on my husband and he just said open the register and give me the money,” said store owner Renu Kahlon.

Inside a check cashing location on Elkhorn Blvd in North Highlands, the same two suspects can be seen on video pointing a gun at employees.

“I shop in this area quite a bit and I live close so to hear there are that many robberies and armed robberies is pretty frightening,” said customer Dan Jones.

“Through the investigation, we have learned they are all connected, all in a similar geographic area,” said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, spokesperson for the Sacramento Sheriff’s department.

Most of the robberies are happening in the early morning hours at convenience stores along Elkhorn Boulevard, Hillsdale Boulevard, Walerga Road in North Highlands and Foothill Farms.

Some stores have been hit more than once.

“These robberies will become more brazen as they continue to get away,” said Turnbull.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two men and are warning business owners to stay vigilant.

Suspect #1 is described as a white male adult, 20-30 years old, 5’8”-5’10” tall, 170-200 pounds, with brown hair and a goatee.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male adult, 20-30 years old, 5’10”-6’0” tall, 170-180 pounds, with long dreadlock hair and a goatee.

“We want them to be caught and they need to be punished for what they do,” said Renu Kahlon.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).