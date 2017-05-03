Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway A Step Closer To Coming Online

May 3, 2017 11:58 PM By Lisa Meadows

FOLSOM DAM (CBS13) —  We are one step closer to getting the secondary spillway of Folsom Dam online.

FOLSOM DAM (CBS13) —  We are one step closer to getting the secondary spillway of Folsom Dam online.

It has been at least eight years since they started on the project and they recently hit another milestone. One of the release gates was successfully tested.

The Army Corps of Engineers need to successfully test all of the gates before the project can be turned over for full operation to the Bureau of Reclamation.

This secondary spillway is a way of updating the water infrastructure of northern California. This will allow the dam to release water faster than the current spillway as it is at a lower elevation. This will be beneficial in the event of another potential flood event in the future.

