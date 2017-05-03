Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway A Step Closer To Coming Online

FOLSOM DAM (CBS13) — We are one step closer to getting the secondary spillway of Folsom Dam online.
The Army Corps of Engineers need to successfully test all of the gates before the project can be turned over for full operation to the Bureau of Reclamation.
This secondary spillway is a way of updating the water infrastructure of northern California. This will allow the dam to release water faster than the current spillway as it is at a lower elevation. This will be beneficial in the event of another potential flood event in the future.