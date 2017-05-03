Giants Fan Trending After Trolling Dodgers

One San Francisco Giants fan is gaining national attention after his subtle jab at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to SF Gate, a man in the front row in LA held up 2014’s “Dynasty” issue of the San Francisco Chronicle during Monday’s game.
The issue came out in October 2014, after the Giants won their third World Series in five years.
The Dodgers haven’t won a World Series since 1988.
Here’s the clever Giants fan, Ron Michaud:
Chronicle editor in chief Audrey Cooper was so amused by the trolling that she invited him to receive a private tour.
