Man Arrested In Connection With Homicide And Carjacking In Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – A man wanted in connection with a carjacking and homicide in Manteca is now in custody.
Police received word of a shooting in the area of Daniels Street and Airport Way around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.
Investigators say the suspect in the shooting carjacked a vehicle in that area around the same time.
Ripon police located that vehicle and detained a man who was seen running away from the car. He has been identified him as 19-year-old Angel Miranda.
Miranda is facing several charges including homicide, carjacking, and a felon in possession of a firearm.