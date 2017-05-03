Man Arrested In Connection With Homicide And Carjacking In Manteca

May 3, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: angel miranda, Homicide, manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – A man wanted in connection with a carjacking and homicide in Manteca is now in custody.

Police received word of a shooting in the area of Daniels Street and Airport Way around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting carjacked a vehicle in that area around the same time.

Ripon police located that vehicle and detained a man who was seen running away from the car. He has been identified him as 19-year-old Angel Miranda.

Miranda is facing several charges including homicide, carjacking, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch