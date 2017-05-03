Power Outage Knocks Out 40,000 In Arden Area During Heat

May 3, 2017 8:13 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — About 40,000 people are without power in the Arden area and North Sacramento.

The outage happened around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.

This week has been the first time most people are seeking relief from the heat with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. At the time of the outage, it was 88 degrees in Sacramento.

The cause of part of the outages is being blamed on a car versus a pole in the area of Hurley Way.

CBS13’s Kurtis Ming was without power for about a half an hour.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.

