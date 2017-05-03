Republicans Hurrying To Vote On Obamacare Repeal On Thursday

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — After one failed attempt, President Trump takes another shot at repealing and replacing Obamacare. Wednesday, two key republicans revived the bill after it stalled for weeks in Washington. A vote is expected in the House on Thursday.

That vote would take place before the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

The ‘repeal and replace’ movement has taken on new life in the house of representatives. A vote is now expected Thursday on a revised health care bill, a day after it won the support of two influential republican moderates, Billy Long and Fred Upton.

Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri said, “We’re both yesses on the bill.”

Both had objected to language concerning pre-existing medical conditions. Both changed their minds after meeting with President Trump.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Michigan) said, “I told him I could not support the bill as it was then moving through the rules committee without added protections for those with preexisting illnesses.”

The president and other GOP leaders agreed to make changes. They added an amendment that would set aside $8 billion dollars over five years to help people pay for so-called high-risk insurance. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the revised bill an attempt to ‘dupe’ the public.

Pelosi said, “What you would need is probably about $200 billion over 10 years. What they’ve done is $8 billion over five years. If you divide that by the number of people who have a pre-existing medical condition, you get about $200 or 300 a year.”

But the White House says the current health care law is already failing those people.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “… If you have a pre-existing condition, and you have a card that says Obamacare, but no one will see you or you can’t afford it, then you don’t have coverage.”

The bill needs 216 yes votes to get through the house. From there, it would still have to pass the senate.

A nationwide protest of all Republican lawmakers planning to vote ‘yes’ on the bill is planned for Thursday, including one at Rep. Tom McClintock’s office in Roseville.