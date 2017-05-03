Sacramento Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

May 3, 2017 5:48 AM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police officers are on scene at 2220 50th Ave. this morning where one person have been shot in a drive-by shooting.

The incident was first reported around 4:30 a.m. when a group of people was hanging out in a garage.

Witnesses say a red SUV drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired three to four shots in the direction of the group.

One person was hit in the foot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

At this time there is no description of the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch