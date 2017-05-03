Sacramento Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police officers are on scene at 2220 50th Ave. this morning where one person have been shot in a drive-by shooting.
The incident was first reported around 4:30 a.m. when a group of people was hanging out in a garage.
Witnesses say a red SUV drove by and an occupant of the vehicle fired three to four shots in the direction of the group.
One person was hit in the foot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.
The victim has been transported to the hospital.
At this time there is no description of the suspect.