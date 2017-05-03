Serious Situation; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/3

Hour 1
Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles went on a ferocious rant about the Red Sox throwing at him purposely, hear Grant and Doug break down the situation… Should MLB be worried about the situation or anyone getting hurt, listen as the fellas give you their thoughts on the issue at hand.
Hour 2
Former NFL GM Phil Savage joined Doug and Grant to do a little draft recap and early look into the NFL Rookie Mini Camps. Hear Phil discuss Reuben Foster, Mitch Trubisky and other players he has scouted and how he feels they will fair in the NFL.
Hour 3
Sports Illustrated reporter Joe Sheehan jumped on the show in hour three to talk the latest in MLB. Listen as Joe tells the fellas about the latest around the Orioles and Red Sox saga, which continued today with an ejection. Plus Joe gives his thoughts on the Giants pitching staff which he still likes.
Hour 4
It’s a busy hour four with the Caps vs Pens, minus Sid “The Kid”, while the Raptors look to be reaching the end of their limit vs the Cavs, listen as Grant and Doug talk all the ongoing games at the moment.