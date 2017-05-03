Serious Situation; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/3

May 3, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, Alabama Crimson Tide, MLB, Reuben Foster

Hour 1

Boston Red Sox's Matt Barnes, left, reacts as he is ejected from the game for throwing a pitch behind Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado in the eighth inning. On right is Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland. The Red Sox defeated the Orioles by score of 6-2 to avoid a series sweep at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

(Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images)

Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles went on a ferocious rant about the Red Sox throwing at him purposely, hear Grant and Doug break down the situation… Should MLB be worried about the situation or anyone getting hurt, listen as the fellas give you their thoughts on the issue at hand.

 

Hour 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the Chicago Bears (from 49ers) during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Former NFL GM Phil Savage joined Doug and Grant to do a little draft recap and early look into the NFL Rookie Mini Camps. Hear Phil discuss Reuben Foster, Mitch Trubisky and other players he has scouted and how he feels they will fair in the NFL.

 

Hour 3

BOSTON, MA - MAY 2: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the National Anthem before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 2, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated reporter Joe Sheehan jumped on the show in hour three to talk the latest in MLB. Listen as Joe tells the fellas about the latest around the Orioles and Red Sox saga, which continued today with an ejection. Plus Joe gives his thoughts on the Giants pitching staff which he still likes.

 

 

Hour 4

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

It’s a busy hour four with the Caps vs Pens, minus Sid “The Kid”, while the Raptors look to be reaching the end of their limit vs the Cavs, listen as Grant and Doug talk all the ongoing games at the moment.
More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch