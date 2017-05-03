Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s game between the Celtics and Wizards. They also talked about Isaiah Tomas’ monster game last night, scoring 53 points in the win. The guys also talked with Bob Baffert, Horse Trainer of 4 Kentucky Derby winning horses, joins the guys to preview this weekend’s race at Churchill Downs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show Anthony Tolliver, Sacramento Kings Forward, to talk about the Kings season, what to expect next season, and his Basketball Camp that he is hosting this summer. The guys also talked about Tony Romo looking to qualify for the US Open Championship, and if he has a chance of making it. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down Kyle Hightower, AP Boston Sports Writer, joins the guys to talk about the sports news in Boston with the Celtics in the Playoffs, and with the controversy with Adam Jones in Boston. The guys also talked about Verizon paying the NFL 21 Million Dollars for the right’s to one Football game this season.
You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.