VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Plays Pickup Game At Sac State

by Russell Preston, Sports 1140 KHTK
Despite being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans at the end of the All-Star break back in February, former Sacramento King DeMarcus Cousins still feels at home in Sacramento.
A video tweeted by Kings fan Matthew Gloor surfaced on Wednesday of Cousins playing pickup basketball in the Sacramento State gym, nicknamed “The Hornet’s Nest.” Cousins and many other Kings from the past have been spotted spectating Sac State basketball games in the past, so Cousin’s relationship with the program is no surprise.
Cousins, who was drafted out of Kentucky back in 2010, spent the past six and a half years as a member of the Kings. He still owns a house in Granite Bay, despite being signed as a Pelican for the next season.