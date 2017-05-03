Yankees Outfielder Aaron Judge Wrecked Things During Batting Practice

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is a big boy. The 25-year-old Linden product is listed at 6’7″ and 282 pounds, and his 12 home runs in 24 games has him at the forefront of the baseball spotlight, especially being able to do so in the Bronx.
Of all his impressive early-season feats, however, nothing yet matches the destruction he laid upon the outfield terrace yesterday afternoon during batting practice.
As you’ll see in the video above, Judge’s drive to center assaulted a concession stand on the outfield concourse, but it wasn’t until later that we saw the extent of the damage:
Aaron Judge is built like Paul Bunyan and swings his bat accordingly.