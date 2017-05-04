WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

California High School Exit Exam Has One Foot In The Grave After Vote

May 4, 2017 5:12 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Lawmakers in the California Assembly have voted to permanently eliminate the state’s high school exit exam, which has been suspended since 2015.

Democratic Assemblyman Ash Kalra of San Jose said Thursday the exam known as CAHSEE is outdated. It was aligned with the curriculum standards in place when the test was started in 2000. California has since adopted new Common Core education standards.

Kalra says his bill would still allow students who failed to receive a high school diploma if they finished twelfth grade in 2004 or later and otherwise completed their graduation requirements. That provision was part of the 2015 bill that initially suspended the exam.

The Assembly’s 56-17 vote sends AB830 to the Senate.

 

