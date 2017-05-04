WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

California Senate Votes For Earlier Primary Election

May 4, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: California election, California Senate, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The California Senate has voted to move up the state’s presidential primary in an effort to increase the influence of the nation’s largest and most diverse state.

The legislation approved Thursday would set the primary on the third Tuesday in March and give the governor the option the move it earlier if other states jump in front.

Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens says California’s current June primary comes too late to give the state’s voters a say in selecting the Republican and Democratic nominees for president. He says an early primary would make candidates more likely to address issues important to Californians.

The bill would set legislative and congressional primaries on the same day.

SB568 was approved in a 32-6 vote, sending it to the Assembly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch