Men In Car Shoot Franklin High Student With BB Gun Near Campus

May 4, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a student walking near Franklin High School was shot with a BB gun.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Franklin High’s principal says the student was walking along Whitelock Parkway after being dismissed from school early that afternoon when she was hit by a BB fired from a car.

The student was taken to the hospital, but she didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Less than an hour later, police say a similar incident happened on Elk Grove Boulevard.

Elk Grove police are now investigating the incidents. The suspects are described as being men in a late model, blue or black Toyota Corolla or similar sedan.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch