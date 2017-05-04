Men In Car Shoot Franklin High Student With BB Gun Near Campus

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a student walking near Franklin High School was shot with a BB gun.
In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Franklin High’s principal says the student was walking along Whitelock Parkway after being dismissed from school early that afternoon when she was hit by a BB fired from a car.
The student was taken to the hospital, but she didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
Less than an hour later, police say a similar incident happened on Elk Grove Boulevard.
Elk Grove police are now investigating the incidents. The suspects are described as being men in a late model, blue or black Toyota Corolla or similar sedan.