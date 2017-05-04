California Boy, 13, Suspected Of Stabbing Mother To Death

May 4, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: garden grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities have arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother.

Police in Garden Grove say officers found the 48-year-old woman Wednesday evening with multiple stab wounds. She later died.

Officers searched for the woman’s son and took him into custody a short time later at a nearby shopping center.

The Orange County Register reported Thursday that the boy is being held at Juvenile Hall and could face homicide charges.

His name has not been released because of his age.

Police have not identified a possible motive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

