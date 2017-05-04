Jason Ross: We Really Need To Enjoy The Greatness Of LeBron

He isn’t retiring just yet, but that day will come. I do not want to debate where LeBron James fits in amongst the greatest players of all time but he is clearly on the list. I never saw Bill Russell play but I know he was great. There are plenty of people out there that never really saw Michael Jordan play. I did and he was AMAZING. Most of you that are reading this will have seen LeBron James play for the entirety of his career. I hope you are appreciating it because what he has done and what he continues to do is just incredible.

Considering the fact that the average NBA career spans 4.8 years. LeBron James is now 32 and is in his 14th season. I still happen to believe that he is the best player on the planet and is by far the best at making other players better. This won’t last forever and it doesn’t seem to be deteriorating at this point at all. Here are some facts to illustrate just how amazing what LeBron is doing at this point in his career.

LeBron was part of the most decorated NBA draft class of 2003. Amongst the first rounders that are still playing in the NBA, the list includes: Carmelo Anthony, D. Wade, Nick Collison, David West, Dahntay Jones, Boris Diaw and Leandro Barbosa. That is the full list and none of those guys are playing close to their “ultimate level.” Only 10 active players have played more games than LeBron James….Dirk, Jason Terry, Vince Carter, Pierce, Joe Johnson, Crawford, Pao Gasol, Diaw, Tony Parker, and Richard Jefferson. All of these players have been great professionals but none are still at “their best level.” If you factor in the post-season the only two names with more games played than LeBron that are still active include Parker and Ginobili. Again two key pieces to the Spurs long term success but no longer the best players on the team. So that leads us back to LeBron James.

This season is his 12th in the NBA playoffs and as of now he is (6-0). He is trying to repeat as an NBA champion and continues to deny father time and all those that thirst to take away his label as the best player in basketball. This post-season LeBron is averaging 34.2 ppg which is the 2nd best of his post-season career. He is grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game which falls in 5th for his post-season career. The 7.3 assists per game is right in the middle as 6th best. His fg%, blocks per game, steals per game and made 3 pointers per game are all on top of his post-season charts. What? At 32 years of age and in his 14th overall season. He is a marvel, always has been and at this point hasn’t slowed down. The time will come, but I encourage you to enjoy what you are watching because when he is gone you will miss it.