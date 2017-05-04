Kings One of 17 NBA Teams To Take Part In eSports League

by Russell Preston, Sports 1140 KHTK
After building the most innovative and technologically advanced NBA arena in what is the Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento Kings took another step in leading the league in the tech side of the industry – this time, it’s video gaming.
The NBA announced Thursday the 17 NBA teams – Kings included – to participate in the inaugural season of the NBA 2k eSports league, beginning in 2018.
“Utilizing technology to grow the game of basketball is core to our organizational mission,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a press release. “We’re excited to join the league from the beginning, work with the NBA to reach new audiences around the globe and provide our voice to the conversation about the future of sports.”
Besides the Kings, the other 16 teams to participate are:
- Boston Celtics
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Indiana Pacers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
More updates on the new eSports league will be announced in the coming months.