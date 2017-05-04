Norovirus Outbreak Closes 3 Sacramento County Schools

May 4, 2017 12:47 PM

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Three elementary schools in Sacramento County have been closed after a norovirus outbreak sickened some of the students and faculty.

The Elverta Joint Elementary School District was advised by the county and state public health departments to close for deep cleaning after students – mostly kindergarteners and first graders, and some faculty members — became sick.

In total, 33 students and five faculty members at Elverta Elementary School, Alpha Middle School, and Alpha Charter School, fell ill.

Schools affected by the outbreak are expected to reopen on Monday.

