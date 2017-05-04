Obamacare Repeal Act: How California Representatives Voted

The House GOP pushed through their law that would gut the Affordable Care Act on a mostly party-line vote Thursday. Not a single Democratic member of the House voted in favor of the bill. Republicans saw 20 members join the Democrats in voting “no.”
California’s representatives were also split right down party lines, with not a single member of congress switching sides.
Here’s a look at the “yes” and “no” votes by California representatives on the law:
California GOP Reps (all voted yes):
CA-1 Doug LaMalfa
CA-4 Tom McClintock
CA-8 Paul Cook
CA-10 Jeff Denham
CA-21 David Valadao
CA-22 Devin Nunes
CA-23 Kevin McCarthy
CA-25 Steve Knight
CA-39 Ed Royce
CA-42 Ken Calvert
CA-45 Mimi Walters
CA-48 Dana Rohrabacher
CA-49 Darrell Issa
California Democratic Reps (all voted no):
CA-2 Jared Huffman
CA-3 John Garamendi
CA-5 Mike Thompson
CA-6 Doris Matsui
CA-7 Ami Bera
CA-9 Jerry McNerney
CA-11 Mark DeSaulnier
CA-12 Nancy Pelosi
CA-13 Barbara Lee
CA-14 Jackie Speier
CA-15 Eric Swalwell
CA-16 Jim Costa
CA-17 Ro Khanna
CA-18 Anna G. Eshoo
CA-19 Zoe Lofgren
CA-20 Jimmy Panetta
CA-24 Salud Carbajal
CA-26 Julia Brownley
CA-27 Judy Chu
CA-28 Adam B. Schiff
CA-29 Tony Cárdenas
CA-30 Brad Sherman
CA-31 Pete Aguilar
CA-32 Grace F. Napolitano
CA-33 Ted Lieu
CA-35 Norma J. Torres
CA-36 Raul Ruiz
CA-37 Karen Bass
CA-38 Linda T. Sánchez
CA-40 Lucille Roybal-Allard
CA-41 Mark Takano
CA-43 Maxine Waters
CA-44 Nanette Barragán
CA-46 J. Luis Correa
CA-47 Alan Lowenthal
CA-51 Juan C. Vargas
CA-52 Scott Peters
CA-53 Susan A. Davis